One of the busiest weekends of the year for two popular party destinations on the Snake River passed without any major incidents, according to officials with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Whitman County Sheriff’s Office.
Illia Dunes and Granite Point, which attract many college-age visitors every summer, were the focus of emphasis patrols Friday through Saturday that involved a collaboration between the Corps, sheriff’s offices for Whitman and Garfield counties, Washington State University Police Department, Department of Fish and Wildlife and Washington State Patrol.
The Illia Dunes and Granite Point both have been closed to the public in past years after partiers left trash and broken glass on the public land.
Yet, on the weekend after Washington State University students returned to class, there were no serious incidents involving the crowd of people who flocked to the two locations. Whitman County Sheriff Brett Myers said the visitors were generally well-behaved.
Corps of Engineers Assistant Natural Resource Manager Brandon Frazier said the Corps focused heavily on preventing underage drinking this past weekend. He said officials spoke to occupants in every vehicle they could to check their identification if they brought alcohol. They also were on the lookout for signs of marijuana, as it is still illegal on federal property.
Alcohol is currently allowed at Illia Dunes, but it could be banned if an excess of it is causing problems, Frazier said.
“If alcohol became an issue that would endanger public safety, that is why we would ban it,” he said.
He said the Corps also reminded people that glass was not allowed on the beach because it can become a safety hazard.
Illia Dunes was closed in 2012 and 2014 for excessive amounts of trash and broken glass left behind. Granite Point was closed in 2018 for similar reasons.
Whitman County deputies patrolled the Snake River and the Whitman County roads leading to the river for intoxicated drivers and boaters.
Myers said deputies are usually patrolling those locations on the weekend, but the collaboration between law enforcement agencies made the public more aware of the police presence and the rules regarding trash and drinking at the beaches.
He said police have used social media and have reached out to various groups on the WSU campus to spread their message.
“We want you to have fun but we don’t want you to destroy what the rest of us hold dear,” he said.
Myers said the majority of college students who visit Illia Dunes and Granite Point act responsibly, but it only takes a few people to cause major problems.
While both Myers and Frazier said hundreds of people made their way to the two locations this past weekend, Myers said the relatively cool weather probably kept the numbers lower than usual.
Law enforcement officials will be monitoring Illia Dunes and Granite Point this coming Labor Day Weekend.
