Police: Missing boy’s remains were likely moved

FILE - This Missing Child poster, provided by the Fruitland, Idaho, Police Department, shows Michael Joseph Vaughan who has been missing since July 27, 2021. Police in southwestern Idaho said Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, they believe they have found the place where the body of a missing 5-year-old boy was temporarily buried, but they still haven't found little Michael Vaughan's remains. The boy, nicknamed "Monkey," disappeared while playing outside his home in the small town of Fruitland nearly a year and a half ago. (Fruitland Police Department via AP, File)

 AP Uncredited

BOISE — Police in southwestern Idaho say they believe they have found the place where the body of a missing 5-year-old boy was temporarily buried, but they still haven’t found his remains.

Michael Vaughan, nicknamed “Monkey,” disappeared while playing outside his home in the small town of Fruitland nearly a year and a half ago. Police and other law enforcement agencies searched the region extensively for months, but no sign of the child was found.

In November, however, search efforts intensified after investigators received a credible tip involving a home roughly a half-mile away from Vaughan’s house.

Recommended for you