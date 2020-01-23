The Moscow AutoZone on West Pullman Road was robbed at about 7:22 a.m. Wednesday, according to a city of Moscow Facebook post.
Moscow Police Department Capt. Roger Lanier said an individual entered the store and demanded money. The clerk put a till of cash on the counter and the subject took the money and left on foot toward West A Street behind Fairfield Inn and Suites.
Lanier was unable to disclose the amount of money stolen and whether a weapon was used during the robbery.
The suspect’s movement was tracked to a pile of snow in a parking lot of an apartment complex on A Street, the Facebook post said. It appears in a haste to get away, the individual lost his or her shoe in the snowbank, which police recovered.
The suspect is described as possibly a male with a thin build and about 5 feet 6 inches to 6 feet tall. He or she was wearing a baggy gray hooded sweatshirt with a zipper and tight pants — possibly sweats or jeans — and a black bandana covered the lower portion of his or her face.
No one was injured in the incident.
MPD is following up leads and other information at this time. If anyone has information about the suspect, contact officer Kris Bragg or detectives at (208) 882-2677. Reference case number 20-M00623.