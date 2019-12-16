Two Pasco police officers shot and killed an 18-year-old man Saturday night who authorities say stabbed them, KEPR TV reported.
The Franklin County Coroners Office identified the man as Alejandro Betancourt-Mendoza.
The officers were stabbed while investigating a crime, the Pasco Police Department said.
Sgt. Scott Warren told KEPR TV the officers were investigating about 8:30 p.m. in the area of the 2000 block of North 18th Drive when a suspect pulled out a weapon and stabbed them. The officers shot the suspect, police said. The officers were treated and released at Lourdes Medical Center in Pasco, which is near the Oregon border.
KEPR reported that the female officer received stitches for stab wounds to her face. The male officer went into surgery, police said. He is expected to make a full recovery.