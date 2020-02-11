Police are asking the public to take a closer look at their online activity as they promote Safer Internet Day today.
The Pullman Police Department, an affiliate agency for the Washington State Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, announced it is participating in the global awareness-raising campaign that aims to promote the safe and positive use of digital technology.
Police are encouraging everyone to talk about their privacy settings on social media, use parental controls for internet searches, limit the length of time children are online and discuss online relationships and sharing information.
The Pullman Police Department provides internet safety presentations to schools, parents, community members and community organizations throughout the year. To schedule a presentation, contact (509) 334-0802 or police@pullman-wa.gov.