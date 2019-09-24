MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
9:39 a.m. — A bicycle theft was reported on the 1000 block of South Main Street.
10:31 a.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported at Wendy’s.
12:04 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 1200 block of West Pullman Road.
1 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on the 1200 block of South Main Street.
1:32 p.m. — A juvenile reportedly sexually assaulted another juvenile somewhere in Moscow.
1:44 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
2:29 p.m. — Items were reported missing from offices in the University of Idaho Administration Building.
3:51 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on East Sixth Street and Lynn Avenue.
3:54 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported at the Palouse Mall.
11:18 p.m. — A bicycle theft was reported on the 900 block of Blake Avenue.
11:44 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 2500 block of Weymouth Street.
Saturday
12:51 a.m. — Marijuana was seized during a traffic stop on South Home and West Third streets.
1:01 a.m. — A 20-year-old man was cited for suspicion of minor in possession of alcohol at the University of Idaho Administration Building.
1:30 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 300 block of South Asbury Street.
2:25 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 300 block of East Fifth Street.
6:35 a.m. — Police picked up a sexual assault kit from Gritman Medical Center but the alleged victim did not want to report what happened.
9:06 a.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported at Tri-State Outfitters.
2:16 p.m. — An alcohol offense was reported at the Kibbie Dome.
2:31 p.m. — A 20-year-old man was cited for suspicion of urinating in public in the Kibbie Dome parking lot.
2:42 p.m. — A 19-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of resisting and obstructing police and cited for suspicion of minor in possession of alcohol at the Kibbie Dome.
2:52 p.m. — A 20-year-old man was cited for suspicion of minor in possession of alcohol at the Kibbie Dome.
4:17 p.m. — A 26-year-old man was cited for suspicion of driving without privileges and an expired vehicle registration on the 600 block of West Pullman Road.
4:46 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported at Moscow Building Supply.
8:07 p.m. — An intoxicated male was reportedly urinating near the Bill Chipman Palouse Trail across from WinCo. A cab was called for him.
8:22 p.m. — Four people were cited for suspicion of minor in possession of alcohol on West Seventh and Elm streets.
9:01 p.m. — A 20-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of minor in possession of alcohol on King and Queen roads.
10:49 p.m. — An 18-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of minor in possession of alcohol on the 700 block of Taylor Avenue.
11:25 p.m. — A 20-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of providing false information to an officer and cited for suspicion of minor in possession of alcohol on the 700 block of Taylor Avenue.
11:27 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 200 block of East Southview Avenue.
Sunday
12:10 a.m. — A 20-year-old man was cited for suspicion of minor in possession of alcohol on the 700 block of Taylor Avenue.
12:22 a.m. — Five people were cited for suspicion of minor in possession of alcohol on the 700 block of Taylor Avenue.
12:44 a.m. — A 22-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of battery at the Corner Club. He allegedly hit another man after he asked the man multiple times what time it was and the man did not provide the time.
1:05 a.m. — A trespassing complaint was made at the Best Western Plus University Inn.
2:04 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1100 block of West A Street.
3:08 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 600 block of Taylor Avenue.
10:42 a.m. — About $267 worth of workout equipment was reportedly stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the Rosauers parking lot.
12:02 p.m. — A 21-year-old man allegedly stole an outdoor security camera and solar panel from a man’s residence on the 500 block of South Asbury Street. The suspect was reportedly on the man’s camera stealing the items and the owner only wanted the 21-year-old to pay for the items, which he agreed to do.
12:22 p.m. — A bicycle theft was reported at Walmart.
1:52 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported at the Moscow Food Co-op.
8:34 p.m. — A Domino’s Pizza sign on a delivery car was reportedly stolen on the 700 block of Elm Street.
9:25 p.m. — A rape was reported on the 200 block of East Southview Avenue. Police are investigating.
11:25 p.m. — A 63-year-old man was cited for suspicion of an open container after he reportedly hit trash bins and polked vehicles with sticks while drinking on the 500 block of North Main Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
5:40 p.m. — A 24-year-old man was cited for suspicion of driving without privileges at Princeton Grange Hall on State Highway 6 in Princeton.
9:07 p.m. — A 65-year-old woman reportedly died on the 400 block of Second Avenue in Bovill.
Saturday
7:58 a.m. — A 16-year-old boy reportedly took his eyes off the road to check his navigation system and rolled his 2007 Dodge Caravan at mile marker 23 on State Highway 8 near Deary. He was treated on scene.
8:06 a.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on Larch and Sixth streets in Potlatch.
8:44 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 300 block of East Main Street in Kendrick.
10:57 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported at mile marker 353 on U.S. Highway 95 near Moscow.
Sunday
5:22 p.m. — Two gunshots were reportedly fired near Sunset Mart in Troy but deputies were unable to locate the source of the sounds.
PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
7:48 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle accident was reported on Riverview and South streets.
10:18 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle accident was reported on Terre View and Northwood drives.
2:03 p.m. — Police responded to possible harassment on the 1500 block of Northeast Brandi Way.
7:36 p.m. — Police, fire and ambulance responded to a report of an unconscious person at the 900 block of Northeast Colorado Street.
11:30 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a man in a bathrobe on the 200 block of South Grand Avenue.
Saturday
12:20 a.m. — Police responded to an intoxicated person on the 400 block of Southeast Paradise Street.
1:55 a.m. — Police responded to a medical emergency at Stubblefields.
2:13 a.m. — Police cited and released a 22-year-old man for trespassing at Stubblefields.
2:32 a.m. — Police arrested a 24-year-old man for suspicion of DUI on the 300 block of North Grand Avenue.
3:24 a.m. — A 20-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on the 800 block of Ruby Street.
10:12 a.m. — Police responded to a possible hit-and-run collision on the 1800 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
11:26 a.m. — Police responded to a possible burglary on the 1200 block of Northwest Nye Street.
12:16 p.m. — Police arrested an 18-year-old man for suspicion of minor possessing or consuming alcohol, making false statements to a public servant and procuring an ID card unlawfully at Dissmore’s.
12:40 p.m. — Police, fire and EMS responded to a rear-end collision at Bishop Boulevard and Harvest Drive. Both drivers suffered minor injuries.
1:33 p.m. — Police responded to a possible domestic dispute on the 1100 block of South Grand Avenue.
8:02 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a subject walking with a detour sign on the 900 block of Northeast Colorado Street.
10:40 p.m. — Police arrested a 20-year-old woman for suspicion of minor intoxicated in public.
11:12 p.m. — Police arrested a 21-year-old woman for suspicion of DUI on the 400 block of Northeast Stadium Way.
11:22 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 400 block of East Main Street.
11:41 p.m. — Police arrested a 19-year-old woman for suspicion of minor in possession and making false statements on Indiana and Michigan streets.
Sunday
2:41 a.m. — Police arrested a 19-year-old man for suspicion of minor intoxicated in public on the 300 block of Northeast Stadium Way.
11:25 a.m. — Police responded to a possible assault on Lancer Lane.
11:37 a.m. — Police responded to a report of a plant being thrown and broken on the 1300 block of Northeast Valley Road.
11:59 a.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on Brandi Way.
5:20 p.m. — An 18-year-old subject was arrested at Dissmore’s for suspicion of possessing a false ID.
Monday
12:36 a.m. — A medical emergency was reported on the 400 block of Northwest Maryland Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
11:02 a.m. — Disorderly conduct was reported on Oakesdale Road.
8:27 p.m. — A traffic violation was reported in Albion.
Saturday
7:21 a.m. — Deputies performed a welfare check on Mill Street.
11:24 p.m. — A controlled substance problem was reported on Mill Street in Colfax.
Sunday
12:13 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported in Colfax.
1:12 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was reported on Bishop Boulevard in Pullman.
2:09 p.m. — A sex offense was reported in Colfax.