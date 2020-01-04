The Pullman police and fire departments responded to a report of a man blocking traffic by running down the middle of the road Thursday afternoon on Main Street.
Officer Greg Umbright said after police contacted the 22-year-old man around 12:45 p.m. on the 1000 block of East Main Street, the man ran away and led police on a foot chase.
After catching him, police determined he needed to go into protective custody and was taken to Pullman Regional Hospital.
Police forwarded charges of disorderly conduct and obstructing an officer to the Whitman County prosecutor.