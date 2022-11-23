The Moscow Police Department addressed a Monday night incident allegedly involving a suspicious male on Blaine Street that some speculated is connected to the quadruple-homicide case detectives are still investigating.

According to a Moscow news release distributed Tuesday, police responded to a report of suspicious activity just before 5:15 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of Blaine Street.

A female told the dispatcher she saw a male in the front passenger seat of her vehicle when she opened the car door. The female, who was with her sister, slammed the door and ran screaming from the car before calling 911.

