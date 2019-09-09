Police arrested a 42-year-old Pullman man Friday morning after a search of the man’s residence allegedly found a quarter pound of methamphetamine and a stack of credit cards that did not belong to him.
According to a statement written by Whitman County Sheriff Brett Myers, the Quad Cities Drug Task Force and the Pullman Police Department executed a narcotics-related search warrant Friday morning at Sean Storment’s residence on the 1200 block of Hannah Street in Pullman.
Myers wrote that the search and arrest was the result of an investigation that started in June when detectives allegedly purchased methamphetamine from Storment during a controlled narcotics operation.
A detective also learned the subject had allegedly burglarized a local residence and had stolen credit cards that he had been using to make purchases in Spokane.
In addition to the meth and the credit cards, police also allegedly found $438 in cash and identification cards that did not belong to Storment.
Myers wrote that detectives also located property that had been stolen in a Moscow burglary.
Storment was booked into Whitman County Jail for suspicion of a felony charge of delivery of methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and possession of stolen property. Myers wrote he may also face charges of residential burglary in Moscow.