Investigators are still looking for information about a vehicle that was near the crime scene around the time four University of Idaho students were killed Nov. 13 at their King Road residence in Moscow.

The FBI is continuing to sort through the tips to help find the occupant or occupants of a 2011-13 Hyundai Elantra.

In a video message released Monday, Moscow Police Capt. Roger Lanier said the total number of tips that have been sent to investigators regarding the investigation into the stabbing deaths of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen have been “overwhelming.”

