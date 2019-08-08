Pullman Police Department will play host to the third annual Aerial Adventure Day, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, at Kruegel Park, 705 SE Dilke St.
Drone hobbyists are invited to take their drone and participate in a drone obstacle course. FPV Palouse will conduct drone races, and the Palouse Region RC Flyers will conduct flights of various remote-controlled aircraft. Pullman police officers will fly their fleet of drones and have drones available for children to fly.
Educational materials and resources will be available to assist recreational unmanned aircraft pilots comply with local law.
The event celebrates National Model Aviation Day, and is free and open to the public.