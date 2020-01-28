Two scams were brought to the attention of local police the past several days, including one threatening to distribute indecent photos of the person receiving the call.
The Washington State University Police Department on Friday posted a message on its Facebook page warning people of a phone phishing scam about which police had received numerous reports.
When the call is answered, a female voice recording states the subject’s phone has been hacked. She goes on to say the people behind the phone call have have attained indecent videos of the person.
It then directs them to visit a website that contains WSU in the address in order to prevent the videos from being distributed on the internet. The fake phone number is the same as the Pullman Chase Bank’s phone number.
WSU Assistant Police Chief Steve Hansen said police informed people not to call the number or visit the website.
Hansen said scams will use scare tactics such as threatening to release videos or photos, or pretending to be a law enforcement agency and claiming there is a warrant out for the person’s arrest. Hansen said people should also look for other telltale clues it’s a scam, such as requests to send gift cards or visit a website.
“If they’re directing you to go to a website, I would be very leery of that,” he said.
He said they are welcome to call the police if they are unsure.
The Whitman County Sheriff’s Office this weekend received a report of a fake letter from the U.S. Department of Transportation being mailed to residents. The top of the letter states, “Past Due Filing Notice: US DOT Biennial Update.”
The letter claims that the letter receiver has not filed the required “Biennial Update” with the DOT in October. It states that failure to do this will result in penalties of as much as $10,000. It directs the person to several phone numbers and websites.
Deputy Mike Melcher said the letter was reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Saturday, and he recalled a similar letter being circulated several months back.
Melcher said people should be careful of suspicious letters, especially ones that ask the recipient to send money in the mail. He said scam letters often contain spelling and grammar errors.
Melcher advised people to research the letter online to see if it is legitimate, and often people will discover right away that it is a scam.
“Oftentimes, all it takes is a simple Google search,” he said.
Anthony Kuipers can be reached at (208) 883-4640, or by email to akuipers@dnews.com.