SEATTLE — Police located the suspect in the random killing of three people at a convenience store in Yakima, after he borrowed a stranger’s cell phone to call his mother and confess to what he had done, authorities said Tuesday.

The suspect shot and killed himself behind some warehouses as officers approached, said Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray. No officers used force and none was injured, he added.

Police had surrounded Jarid Haddock’s family home after Tuesday’s pre-dawn killings, but he wasn’t there, Murray said at a news conference. Instead, the 21-year-old had gone to the area of a Target store in the city, where he borrowed a woman’s phone and called his mother.

