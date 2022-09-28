Political expert: Over-promising, under-delivering in Congress is likely to continue

Regardless of which party wins a majority in Congress this year, Frances Lee doesn’t see much chance of a landslide victory or clear mandate emerging from the ballot box.

If that’s the case, then voters should be prepared for more broken promises.

Lee, a professor of politics and public affairs at Princeton University, said “over-promising and under-delivering” has become a common theme in Congress over the past 40 years, partly because neither party has enjoyed a sustained majority.

