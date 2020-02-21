Multiple speakers will present about pollinators, habitat and strategies for creating new pollinator habitat on the Palouse as part of the 2020 Pollinator Summit Wednesday and Thursday in Moscow.
Dean Parrella from University of Idaho College of Agricultural and Life Sciences will present “Pollinators in Peril” beginning at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre. Wednesday’s program will include pollinator short films and an expert panel, as well as no-host beer and wine.
The summit will continue from 1:30-6 p.m. Thursday in the Middle Room at the Latah County Fairgrounds and Events Center, 1021 Harold St., Moscow.
The summit will include an after school program for youth from 3:15-5 p.m. at the fairgrounds, including a photo booth sponsored by the Moscow Middle School Earth Club.
The summit is free. Additional information and registration is available at latah@uidaho.edu or (208) 883-2267.