The Latah County Historical Society is sharing two copies of a poster exhibition originally curated by the U.S. National Archives. The exhibit, entitled “Rightfully Hers,” commemorates the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment. It explores the history of ratification of the women’s suffrage amendment in 1920, women’s voting rights before and after and its impact today.
The four-poster exhibition is now on display at the Potlatch Depot, in partnership with the W. I. and M. Railway History Preservation Group, and at the Fraternal Temple in Kendrick, in partnership with the Juliaetta-Kendrick Heritage Foundation.
At both locations the posters have been installed in exterior windows so that individuals may visit at their convenience and can safely maintain social distance from other visitors. The Potlatch Depot is at 185 Sixth St., and the Kendrick Fraternal Temple is at 614 Main St.