Port eager to switch gears

Karl Webber

The Port of Whitman County is eager to move onto future endeavors. After retiring its Agricultural Advancement Campus plans, the agency wishes nothing but success to AgTech OS and developments in Whitman County.

Recently, the port secured a plot of land near Tekoa, Wash., for developing industrial real estate opportunities. The 14-acre property is found on the northwest side of Tekoa, where the former Faunce Airstrip used to be.

Commissioner Karl Webber said the location houses a large building and a well for water access. He added the property is right off Washington State Route 27.

