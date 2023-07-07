Port eager to switch gears

The Port of Whitman County is eager to move onto future endeavors. After retiring its Agricultural Advancement Campus plans, the agency wishes nothing but success to AgTech OS and developments in Whitman County.
Recently, the port secured a plot of land near Tekoa, Wash., for developing industrial real estate opportunities. The 14-acre property is found on the northwest side of Tekoa, where the former Faunce Airstrip used to be.
Commissioner Karl Webber said the location houses a large building and a well for water access. He added the property is right off Washington State Route 27.
Webber, a longtime Tekoa resident, said he and the port had been aware of the land for some time now.
“We saw it as really more of an opportunity that presented itself,” Webber said. “It was just going to sit there. We didn’t want it going to waste.”
The community has had nothing but positive things to say about the Tekoa location, Webber said.
In the past, he’s spoken with elected officials and residents about how to get more economic development to the small town. The port hopes to see much success to come from the endeavor.
“It provides an opportunity that’s never been there before,” Webber said.
Webber said the location is as close to Spokane as it can get. He and Executive Director Kara Riebold anticipate potentially working with businesses from the South Spokane Valley.
Riebold said the port hasn’t chosen a tenant to occupy the land. She said a business in Tekoa expressed interest but no decisions will be made anytime soon.
Riebold said the location may be operational in 2024 at the earliest. The port will need to prepare the property, cleaning up its topsoil and grounds to be safely developed. It will then send engineers to identify where a septic tank and other fixtures would be placed.
Webber said the new property is in a sense similar to plans the port had for an Agricultural Advancement Campus, but on a much smaller scale. It follows the same initiative of leasing out an industrial space to businesses to further economic development in Whitman County.
Earlier this year, the port tried to develop a campus on 184 acres placed partly within Pullman city limits. A biodiesel plant would have been its anchor tenant, which AgTech OS would have developed.
The port submitted its application to the city of Pullman on March 2 to rezone 88 acres of land from residential to industrial. After a strong community response, AgTech OS dissolved its partnership for the port March 21 and sought an alternative location for its biofuel facility.
Shortly after, the port withdrew its rezoning application and its offer to purchase the property April 20.
Webber said the campus’ plans are indefinitely paused.
“There’s no opportunity that we see for the right place to move forward on something like that,” Webber said.
The project ran into problems at the beginning of the venture, Webber said, and there may have been other ones down the road the port never made it to.
Webber said he learned a lot from how the community responded. He added he also became better versed on water rights and working with the state Department of Ecology.
“I look back before all that and I was kind of naive thinking, you know, 2.3 million acres, we should be able to do about anything,” Webber said. “But it’s not just ‘go out and buy a piece of land and do whatever you want with it.’ It takes a significant effort through bureaucracy or whatever you call it.”
Riebold said she learned the value of the port’s partnership and making sure it continues to build on its relations.
AgTech OS recently announced it will be taking another shot at building a biodiesel facility, proposing to place it on around 200 acres of land on the corner of Washington State Route 270 and Pullman Airport Road.
Construction is anticipated to begin in 2024, and CEO Ernest Spicer said the company hopes the plant will be fully operational by 2027 or 2028.
Reibold said the port is excited for Whitman County to have this facility.