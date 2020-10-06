The Port of Whitman County is exploring the possibility of transforming a decommissioned steam plant on the edge of the Washington State University into a business technology center.
Port Executive Director Joe Poire said Monday the former coal fire steam plant, which was decommissioned more than a decade ago, could serve as a place where WSU professors and graduate students could remain close to campus while they incubate businesses based on their intellectual property.
“The location lends itself to a gateway of commercialization of technology,” he said.
The port is now looking into how to rehabilitate the building and clean up any environmental risks at the site. According to documents for the port’s strategic planning meeting Monday, the port could position itself to receive grant and cleanup funds from state and federal agencies.
Poire said during the past couple months, he has been putting together an analysis of what funding is available for a project like this.
“I think it’s a great idea,” he said about the business technology center.
A similar facility, the WSU Research and Technology Park, is located on Eastgate Boulevard near campus and offers space for entrepreneurs to grow their start-up companies.
One of the port’s overarching goals is to seek out more land in Pullman for industrial use.
Poire said the port currently owns two 8-acre sections of industrial land in Pullman. The port recently sold 23 acres of formerly industrial land near North Grand Avenue and Albion Drive to a development company to build a student housing complex called Aspen Heights.
Pullman Planning Department staff opposed the zone change for several reasons. Among them, they said that land should be saved for future industrial developments.
Poire said the port wanted to sell the land because it was already surrounded by residential properties.
He said the port is looking for more industrial land that is attractive to businesses. He said that, currently, if a company needed 15 acres of land in one area of Pullman, the port would not be able to provide it.
