The Port of Whitman County is encouraging participation in the public comment period for the Columbia River Systems Operations Draft Environmental Impact Statement released Friday by the Army Corps of Engineers, U.S. Bureau of Reclamation and Bonneville Power Administration.
A 45-day comment period on the draft is now open through April 13.
The 5,000-page report is the first environmental impact study on the river system by the Army Corps of Engineers since 2002.
The Port believes the preferred alternative identified in the draft environmental impact statement rightly avoids the extreme measure of dam breaching.
A public comment meeting will take place 4-8 p.m. March 17 at the Lewiston Red Lion Hotel, 621 21st St., Lewiston.
Verbal comment as long as two minutes in length may be given publicly or privately. During the meeting, computers will be available for online comment submittal, or written comments may be deposited in a collection box.
Written comments may be submitted through April 13 online, via postal mail or by delivery. For details, visit crso.info.
Fact sheets and other resources provided by the port are available during the 45-day comment period at portwhitman.com. Port staff will also be available to assist members of the public in understanding and forming comments on the draft at (509) 397-3791.