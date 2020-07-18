The Port of Whitman County is seeking a new member from District 1 to appoint to its commission.
Qualified candidates must be registered voters residing in District 1 of Whitman County. The new commissioner will replace John Love, who served on the board for 24 years.
Port staff will hold a virtual informational session, “Port Commissioner 101,” at 7 p.m. Aug. 13, to share background about the port and the roles and responsibilities of a port commissioner. The meeting will be held on Microsoft Zoom at bit.ly/3jmcksv.
For questions regarding the position or the District 1 boundaries, contact the port office at (509) 397-3791 or port@portwhitman.com.