The Commissions of the Port of Whitman County approved a motion to join the Washington Ports Broadband Cooperative LLC. The cooperative is an interlocal agreement between the Port of Bellingham, Port of Kalama, Port of Pasco, Port of Ridgefield, Port of Skagit County and Port of Whitman County.
The Port of Whitman County has been asked to designate a manager for the Cooperative to serve for a minimum of three years. According to the release by Port of Whitman County Communications Director Brenda Stav, the Port was selected for its ability to develop infrastructure, partner with local and regional carriers and provide affordable telecommunications opportunities.
An independent financial analysis showed that the Port will realize a cumulative net positive cash flow of $679,045 in the first three years of management, which the Port can use to advance economic development in Whitman County, support future staffing models and needs and invest in opportunities that further the mission of the Port.
The Port of Whitman County was the fourth of six ports to vote. The remaining two ports are expected to vote in early October.