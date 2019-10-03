A charge for alleged possession of methamphetamine was dropped against former University of Idaho journalism professor Denise Bennett.
The charge was dismissed ahead of a preliminary hearing scheduled for today in Nez Perce County 2nd District Court in Lewiston. That hearing has been canceled.
Bennett is still facing charges of alleged burglary, a felony, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. She previously pleaded not guilty to possession of paraphernalia. No plea has been submitted for the burglary charge.
The preliminary hearing was rescheduled for Oct. 30.
Bennett was fired from UI in September for unprofessional conduct after a months-long row with university leadership. She has since indicated she will appeal her dismissal from UI.