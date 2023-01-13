Fourth Judicial District Judge Jason Scott dismissed the lawsuit filed against the Legislature by a former legislative intern who said she was raped by ex-Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, following a possible settlement. Von Ehlinger was convicted last year of the rape.

The lawsuit’s stipulation to dismiss does not specify the details around why parties agreed to dismiss, other than stating both parties agreed to the dismissal on Nov. 18 and will bear the costs of their own attorney’s fees.

Naylor and Hales PC law firm in Boise represented the Idaho House of Representatives in the litigation. The Idaho Controller’s Office has a record of a Nov. 3 payment of $200,000 to the firm “in trust of” a person who shares Jane Doe’s initials. The lawsuit continues to refer to that person as Jane Doe.

