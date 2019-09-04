The Whitman County Commissioners on Tuesday voted to extend a moratorium on marijuana-related businesses another six months, but residents expressed their frustration over a marijuana farm near Pullman that is still allowed to operate.
The moratorium, put in place in early March, is for businesses that produce, process and sell marijuana in the unincorporated areas of the county. It will expire March 4.
The Whitman County Planning Commission has been discussing how to develop regulations for the marijuana industry in the county for the past several months and asked for more time to refine these regulations.
The moratorium was put in place after public opposition to a business, Selway Holdings LLC, that had applied to develop a marijuana farming facility on Country Club Road outside of Pullman. Members of the public shared fears about the potential health risks of marijuana, environmental risks, potential crime increases and the unpleasant odor of marijuana farms.
Recently, Selway Holdings LLC was allowed to operate again because it had received a permit to build a fence around the farm before the moratorium was enacted.
All of the meeting attendees who spoke in front of the commissioners Tuesday were in favor of the moratorium extension, but most were angry it does not apply to Selway Holdings.
Commissioner Art Swannack said the Whitman County Prosecutor’s Office determined the fence permit makes the business “vested” and determined Selway has a high likelihood of prevailing in any court case brought against the county if it tries to stop the business’ operations.
“We cannot regulate a business that is vested by taking away their rights,” Swannack said.
Kathleen Lloyd, a Whitman County resident who spoke at the meeting, said the county should have still defended the moratorium and let a judge decided Selway’s future. Lloyd said she believes the commissioners were intimidated and their decision to allow Selway to operate has left residents near the business “devastated.”
Swannack said the commissioners did not find out about the application for the building permit before the moratorium discussion began.
Lloyd said in response: “That’s an example of possibly many things that you don’t quite understand, which is why we should not allow any new (businesses) in.”
Resident Sandi Rhoades said during the meeting she felt the commissioners did not keep their word to Whitman County residents who are against the expansion of marijuana-related businesses.
“I would like all three of you to stand up for members of your community because I’m a concerned member of the community and I care about my community, and I don’t feel like a single one of you is representing me fairly,” she said.
Melissa Ryan, who lives near the marijuana farm on Country Club Road, said she is concerned about the environmental effect of the marijuana farm because she and her daughter have an auto-immune disorder. She said nobody except for the marijuana growers are in favor of allowing marijuana-related businesses to expand in the county.
“We are sick and tired of this, and you’re not listening,” she said.
Anthony Kuipers can be reached at (208) 883-4640, or by email to akuipers@dnews.com.