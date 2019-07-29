There is a potential for interruption of Washington State University phone services Thursday morning on the Pullman and Everett, Wash., campuses.
Service testing following the replacement of the WSU Information Technology Building’s power transformer Wednesday evening may cause intermittent issues.
All efforts are being made to have the systems available by 8 a.m. Thursday. However, if you experience issues with your WSU phone service after 8, check the ITS website for a project status update or submit a request for assistance by emailing crimsonservicedesk@wsu.edu.