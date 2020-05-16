Potlatch Crash

Idaho State Police troopers investigate a rollover crash on Friday on Boller Road near Potlatch. The male driver was taken by Life Flight helicopter to the Kootenai Health hospital in Coeur d’Alene with serious injuries. There were no other people in the truck. The Latah County Sheriff’s Office and Potlatch Fire Department also responded to the crash.
A Life Flight helicopter transports a man from the Potlatch High School football field to the Kootenai Health hospital in Coeur d’Alene after he was injured in a rollover crash on Friday on Boller Road hear Potlatch. The Idaho State Police, The Latah County Sheriff’s Office and Potlatch Fire Department also responded to the crash.