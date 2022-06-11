Rachael Hemphill had long considered owning a coffee shop, but before she opened Red Fir Coffee House on Potlatch’s Sixth Street, she met other local business owners to gauge what kind of business would be a good fit for the town.
“A lot of people felt like we needed to have some type of meeting and gathering place,” she said. “And so then it just felt right.”
She opened Potlatch’s only sit-down coffee shop in April 2021.
Since then, she said, Red Fir Coffee House has filled that need for locals and travelers who want a place to sit, relax and gather together.
“I love people coming in, getting together on a date, or having birthday parties or engagement parties — filling the space,” she said.
Red Fir Coffee House is located inside one of the adjoining buildings that Hemphill owns with her husband, Shan. He runs the pistol holster manufacturer, Werkz, next door, while she runs Red Fir.
The Red Fir building is more than 100 years old, she said, and over the years it has been the home of a bank, a liquor store and a furniture store, among others. Hemphill said the brick of the building is original, and so is the fir floor that used to be covered in tile when they bought the building. That floor, and Hemphill’s red hair, inspired the name of the business
Coffee, tea, sandwiches and baked goods are among the items visitors can enjoy while they sit on couches or in chairs. Hemphill said she was drawn to the idea of a coffee shop because she loves providing hospitality and good coffee to other people.
“Every town needs a sit-down coffee shop,” she said.
Later this summer, Red Fir is going to stay open later to coincide with a planned Potlatch farmers market. She was recently approved for a license to serve beer and wine during those evenings.
Looking forward, Hemphill wants Red Fir Coffee House to continue hosting events and would like to take the pulse of the community to see what other needs her business can serve.
“I call it our hometown coffee shop for a reason,” she said.
Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.