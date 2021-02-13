Potlatch schools plan full return to in-person classes

Students in the Potlatch School District will return to in-person education five days a week on Feb. 22 after the school board approved the re-entry date at a meeting this week.
Superintendent Jeff Cirka said the change will welcome students back to a normal schedule of face-to-face learning for the first time since March of last year, when schools closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We know that bringing everyone together will allow for a lot more instructional time in the classroom and we’ll be able to better reach our kids,” Cirka said. “All the kids are struggling when they go through that virtual or even hybrid piece. We do know being in the classroom is a better method then just going (in-person) two days a week.”
The district has been in a hybrid schedule since the start of the 2020-21 school year.
The region the district serves has had relatively low COVID-19 case counts, but Cirka said there recently has been a bit of an uptick.
“Locally, we are seeing a little more growth (in cases), but we are keeping a very close eye on that,” Cirka siad. “The health district has been very helpful. They monitor us as closely as any other district ... and have been extremely supportive in whatever our plans are.”
When students return to a normal schedule, the district will require staff and students to wear masks or face shields while in the buildings or when on buses. While in the hybrid model, there was enough space in the buildings to socially distance, so masks weren’t required, but they were recommended.
“The mask requirement doesn’t take the place of social distancing, but it does provide some added protection,” Cirka said.
Students who have medical exemptions will not have to wear facial coverings if the district receives signed documentation from a physician.
Employees who were interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine will have received their second dose before the students return to full-day, in-person education.
Students who are currently going to school in a remote format will be allowed to continue that, Cirka said.
“I do believe there is going to be some kids who return to school that have been on other online learning (platforms) at that point and time because their parents know they can be back full time,” Cirka said.
The return to a more normal schedule will remain through the end of the school year unless the district has a COVID-19 outbreak. If that situation arises, Cirka said a school building may have to close and students will move to remote learning.
The district has plans in place in case that happens, he said.
