Groups from around Potlatch will have several Christmas-related events Saturday:
Potlatch will kick off its Christmas Holiday festivities with a craft fair and food 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Potlatch Senior Center, 645 Pine St., and the Log Inn, 745 Sixth St.
The Washington Idaho & Montana Railway History Preservation Group will host “Polar Express Engineer School” 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Depot, 185 Sixth St.
The free event is open to participants 7 and older. Guests will receive and adjustable engineer’s hat and be able to take three engineer tests to qualify to operate the Polar Express train. Participants who pass the tests will earn a personalized, laminated Polar Express engineer card.
Santa Claus will make an appearance from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Scenic 6 Depot, 125 Sixth St.
The Potlatch Community Band will perform holiday favorites as well as performances by small chamber ensembles at the Community Band Concert starting at 2 p.m. at the Faith Full Gospel Church, 401 Third St.
A reception will follow the concert in the church Fellowship Hall.
The annual Lighted Christmas Parade will begin 5 p.m. at the Scenic 6 Park with a chili feed and firework display to follow.
The public library will have a holiday open house after the parade until 7 p.m. The Potlatch Junior Jammers will perform, and attendees can participate in sing-a-longs and enjoy hot cider and holiday treats.
The band Beargrass will perform 7-9 p.m. at the Depot. There will be a no-host bar. Admission is $8 per person or $10 for a couple.