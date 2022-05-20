With the highly infectious avian flu spreading rapidly throughout Washington state, Amber Itle, state veterinarian, is asking all live market poultry sales to cease for the next 30 days.
As of Thursday, nine domestic flocks in seven counties across the state, including Spokane County, have confirmed cases of (HPAI) H5N1, also known as bird flu.
Markets that choose to continue bird sales risk disease transmission, Itle said. While the closure is not mandatory, if a case of HPAI were detected in connection with a market, there would be significant impacts. The markets would face thorough animal tracing and extensive cleaning and disinfection requirements should a positive HPAI case be connected with a market.
The state agriculture department has reached out to all markets that have live sales of birds and advised them to suspend sales. Some markets had voluntarily stopped selling birds before receiving the advice from the state veterinarian. The request was issued after conducting a risk assessment in conjunction with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service.
“Temporarily suspending poultry and waterfowl sales is recommended until detections across Washington slow down. This may extend until the end of June,” Itle said.
Itle made several recommendations for markets that choose to remain open to reduce the risk of transmitting disease, including increasing biosecurity measures, only selling birds destined for slaughter, prohibiting birds with signs of illness, keeping birds in transport containers and restricting commingling. Strict cleaning and disinfection between sales, and posting signage about where to report sick birds were also strongly recommended.
So far, the infected flocks have been relatively small, backyard flocks.
This year, bird flu was first detected in Washington in domestic birds May 5. All nine infected locations have consisted of backyard flocks with substantial exposure to wild waterfowl. No commercial flocks have been infected. Commercial poultry products remain safe to consume as even when there is not an active outbreak of HPAI, the products are screened for the disease before entering the market.
The Idaho State Department of Agriculture also has detected seven cases of avian flu in five southern Idaho counties. The last reported case was May 11.
Anyone wishing to report sudden death or illness of multiple birds in Washington may call the state department’s sick bird hotline at 800-606-3056. Sick or dead wild birds should be reported using the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife’s online reporting tool at bit.ly/3sLujPo.
In Idaho sick or dead domestic bird may be reported by calling 208-332-8540.