Practice makes progress

Zach Wilkinson/Daily News Ellen Heyns, a senior at Moscow High School, practices her technique for discus Wednesday afternoon at Moscow Middle School. Heyns, a first-year track and field member, said she transitioned from tennis to track and field to try something new. “It’s different just because tennis relies more on hand-eye coordination while throwing involves full-body coordination matched with strength,” Heyns said.

 Zach Wilkinson/Daily News

Tags

