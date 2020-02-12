Friday is the last day to pre-register for the March 10 presidential primary election.
After Friday, residents will need to register and vote on Election Day or during the early voting period.
To register, go to idahovotes.gov or visit the Latah County Courthouse, Room 101, 522 S. Adams St., Moscow.
Voters will be able to change their party affiliation on Election Day. Party affiliation and ballot choice are recorded in the poll book and become public record.
The last day to change party affiliation before the May 19 primary election is March 13. Only unaffiliated voters may affiliate at the polls at the May election.
Early voting runs Feb. 24 through March 6 at the courthouse. Saturday early voting will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 29.
For more information, visit the Latah County Elections website or Facebook page.