The University of Idaho hosted its fifth annual Three-Minute Thesis competition Friday with 17 competitors vying for a chance to compete in Boise later this month.
Organized by the UI’s College of Graduate Sciences, the event offers cash prizes to master’s students and doctoral candidates who deliver the strongest three-minute thesis proposals distilled from a much larger text.
Jerry McMurtry, organizer and dean of the College of Graduate Sciences, said many of these students’ original thesis proposals were 90,000 words or more. He said learning to be an efficient science communicator will not only help these students to secure grant funding but will also help them to explain the importance of their work to legislators and policy makers whose decisions affect their research. What’s more, he said, the event also serves to showcase the variety of research conducted at the UI.
“It just blows me away the breadth of research we do here — today we saw nuclear physics to creative writing and everything in between,” McMurtry said. “I think people would understand how broad we are as a research land grant institution if they were to see this.”
Second-place winner Kimberly Davenport said she spent a couple of weeks preparing for the competition and much of the challenge was removing the kind of technical jargon researchers become comfortable using in a lab setting.
“It’s taken several hours to do but I think it’s worth it especially (because) as scientists, we’re not that great at communicating our research,” Davenport said. “The more practice and training we can get, and experience, the better off we’re going to be in trying to get funding for our research and really telling people about why science in general is so impactful.”
First-place winner Marie Schwaner agreed scientists often become too comfortable conversing among colleagues and neglect the skill of speaking to lay audiences. She said it’s not always a good idea for researchers to expect their audience to have the kind of specialized insight that is often needed to understand high-minded science jargon.
“This is a really cool competition that actually forces you to explain your science to a nonknowing audience,” she said. “The majority of what we should do as scientists is actually close the gap between science and the community.”
First- through fourth-place winners Friday head to Boise on Feb. 19 to join competitors from Boise State and Idaho State universities for a statewide event.
Scott Jackson can be reached at (208) 883-4636, or by email to sjackson@dnews.com.