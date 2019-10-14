Jay O’Laughlin will present “Endangered Species Act: Conservation Implications of Recent Changes” at the League of Women Voters of Moscow forum noon-1 p.m. Wednesday in the Arts Workshop of the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow.
The program will focus on the ESA’s purpose, mechanisms and implementation issues in view of the Trump administration’s changes in August.
O’Laughlin is emeritus professor and director of the Policy Analysis Group at the University of Idaho College of Natural Resources. Since retiring in 2014, he co-authored a textbook on natural resource policy, including an ESA primer and ESA case illustrations.