Small business adviser Aziz Makhani will present “Profiles of Local Small Business Financing” during the Cup O’ Joe on the Palouse meeting 10-11 a.m. Wednesday at Columbia Bank, 795 SE Bishop Blvd., Pullman.
Makhani will highlight financing models and share funding profiles of active tech and nontech startups in the area at various stages of business.
Makhani is a certified business adviser with the Washington Small Business Development Center network. He has created three successful startups and recently brought a board game to market.
For more information, contact Sarah McKnight at whitman@seweda.org or (509) 288-1317.