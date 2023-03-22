Snake River salmon recovery and proposals to breach the four lower Snake River dams have been a hot topic in the Pacific Northwest for three decades. But the issue has rarely caught the attention of sitting or want-to-be presidents.

The most expansive remarks on the topic may have been made by President George W. Bush when he visited Ice Harbor Dam near the Tri-Cities in 2003. Ice Harbor is the first of the four lower Snake River Dams and the only one that provides a significant amount of irrigation water to farmers.

Bush opposed dam breaching and during his Ice Harbor speech, he focused on his and the region’s desire to recover salmon and steelhead without impacting services provided by the dams.