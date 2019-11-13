Decision 2019

As the Whitman County Auditor’s Office counts the remaining ballots, Pullman Regional Hospital’s $29 million bond continues to be failing by a slim of margins as of Tuesday evening.

Proposition 1, the bond for the hospital, is receiving 59.66 percent approval from voters, but needs 60 percent to pass. A total of 4,202 ballots have been counted, which is above the minimum 3,745 it needs to be certified.

The Whitman County Elections website indicates 10,001 ballots have been tallied countywide, with an estimated 450 ballots left. The next count is scheduled for Monday.

The bond, if passed, will fund a 45,000-square-foot facility expansion and a new electronic medical records system. The expansion would include space for a residency program.

In the Pullman city government races, Ann Parks and Eileen Macoll are still leading over their respective opponents in the only two contested city council seats.

The incumbent Parks (1,342 votes) is leading Chris Johnson (1,227) in Ward 1 with 52 percent of the vote. The incumbent Macoll (1,930 votes) is leading Francis Benjamin (1,806) with 51.3 percent of the vote.

In the only contested Palouse School District Board race, Rachel Handley-Chartrand leads Jerry Neumann, 268 votes to 217.

Check the Daily News website for updates in the election results should they occur before Monday.

WHITMAN COUNTY

Local Prop 1: Supporting improvements to rural roads.

Yes: 1,291

No: 1,116

PULLMAN

Proposition 1: $29 million Pullman Regional Hospital bond supporting facilities expansion. In order to pass, the measure must receive at least 3,745 total votes, and 60 percent of those votes must be yes.

Yes: 2,507 (59.66 percent)

No: 1,695

City Council (two contested races to fill 4-year seats)

District 1

Ann Parks: 1,342

Chris Johnson: 1,227

Councilor at-large

Eileen Macoll: 1,930

Francis Benjamin: 1,806

School Board District 1

Susan Weed: 2,649

Beth Ficklin: 1,708

COLFAX

City Council (four seats contested)

Seat 4

Mark Mackleit: 604

Andrew Stewart: 185

Seat 5

Ben Miller: 418

Sarina Roberts: 338

Seat 6

Jim Kackman: 619

Dominic Villareal: 163

Seat 7

Thomas Huntwork: 411

Jeremiah Roberts: 368

COLTON

Local Prop 1

Yes: 126

No: 36

PALOUSE

School Board

Rachel Handley-Chartrand: 268

Jerry Neumann: 217

Local Prop 1: Excess property tax levy

Yes: 278

No: 96

Local Prop 2: Excess property tax levy

Yes: 266

No: 96

ALBION

Local Prop 1

Yes: 99

No: 61

GARFIELD

Local Prop 1

Yes: 136

No: 53

Garfield Park District Prop 1

Yes: 211

No: 75

