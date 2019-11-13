As the Whitman County Auditor’s Office counts the remaining ballots, Pullman Regional Hospital’s $29 million bond continues to be failing by a slim of margins as of Tuesday evening.
Proposition 1, the bond for the hospital, is receiving 59.66 percent approval from voters, but needs 60 percent to pass. A total of 4,202 ballots have been counted, which is above the minimum 3,745 it needs to be certified.
The Whitman County Elections website indicates 10,001 ballots have been tallied countywide, with an estimated 450 ballots left. The next count is scheduled for Monday.
The bond, if passed, will fund a 45,000-square-foot facility expansion and a new electronic medical records system. The expansion would include space for a residency program.
In the Pullman city government races, Ann Parks and Eileen Macoll are still leading over their respective opponents in the only two contested city council seats.
The incumbent Parks (1,342 votes) is leading Chris Johnson (1,227) in Ward 1 with 52 percent of the vote. The incumbent Macoll (1,930 votes) is leading Francis Benjamin (1,806) with 51.3 percent of the vote.
In the only contested Palouse School District Board race, Rachel Handley-Chartrand leads Jerry Neumann, 268 votes to 217.
WHITMAN COUNTY
Local Prop 1: Supporting improvements to rural roads.
Yes: 1,291
No: 1,116
PULLMAN
Proposition 1: $29 million Pullman Regional Hospital bond supporting facilities expansion. In order to pass, the measure must receive at least 3,745 total votes, and 60 percent of those votes must be yes.
Yes: 2,507 (59.66 percent)
No: 1,695
City Council (two contested races to fill 4-year seats)
District 1
Ann Parks: 1,342
Chris Johnson: 1,227
Councilor at-large
Eileen Macoll: 1,930
Francis Benjamin: 1,806
School Board District 1
Susan Weed: 2,649
Beth Ficklin: 1,708
COLFAX
City Council (four seats contested)
Seat 4
Mark Mackleit: 604
Andrew Stewart: 185
Seat 5
Ben Miller: 418
Sarina Roberts: 338
Seat 6
Jim Kackman: 619
Dominic Villareal: 163
Seat 7
Thomas Huntwork: 411
Jeremiah Roberts: 368
COLTON
Local Prop 1
Yes: 126
No: 36
PALOUSE
School Board
Rachel Handley-Chartrand: 268
Jerry Neumann: 217
Local Prop 1: Excess property tax levy
Yes: 278
No: 96
Local Prop 2: Excess property tax levy
Yes: 266
No: 96
ALBION
Local Prop 1
Yes: 99
No: 61
GARFIELD
Local Prop 1
Yes: 136
No: 53
Garfield Park District Prop 1
Yes: 211
No: 75