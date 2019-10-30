The Pullman Regional Hospital Board of Commissioners on Tuesday confirmed that only ballots properly filled out — with no “undervote” or “overvote” — will be considered valid pertaining to the hospital’s $29 million bond measure in this fall’s general election.
Earlier this month, the Whitman County auditor announced it is the hospital’s responsibility to determine if the bond passes based on state laws. The PRH Board of Commissioners met Tuesday to determine, specifically, whether to count the ballots where voters left the Proposition 1 section blank. This is called an undervote. Sometimes voters overvote and fill in both the yes and no bubbles for the proposition.
PRH’s legal counsel, attorney Kelly Brown, said Washington law states that overvotes and undervotes cannot be counted in the 40-percent turnout needed to validate the election. Only the ballots that include either a yes or no selection for Proposition 1 should be included in determining whether the minimum number of votes is met.
Proposition 1 needs 60-percent approval from those who cast ballots. Additionally, voter turnout has to equal at least 40 percent of the number of people who participated in Pullman’s last general election. That minimum is 3,745 ballots.
The measure will fund a new electronic medical record system and a 45,000-square-foot hospital facility expansion.
Brown said PRH is allowed to send two observers to view the vote tally next week. The Whitman County Canvassing Board will also meet at the end of the election process to view any questionable ballots. The election results will be certified Nov. 26.
If Proposition 1 passes, the PRH board must adopt a resolution approving the bond’s passage at a later meeting, Brown said.
Low voter turnout sank the bond when it first ran in the spring. Only 2,077 votes were cast, but 63.7 percent of them were in favor of the bond.
Anthony Kuipers can be reached at (208) 883-4640, or by email to akuipers@dnews.com.