Pullman Regional Hospital officials will spend this spring deciding what to do next following the failure of its proposed $29 million bond in the fall.
PRH spokeswoman Megan Guido said another election is still an option.
The PRH Board of Commissioners held a meeting Monday to discuss how to move forward. Guido said the hospital restated its commitment to its “Next Era of Excellence,” a series of goals that include establishing a family medicine residency program, an electronic medical record system and additional facility space on its campus.
Guido said the PRH administration has until April or May to bring its recommendations back to the board on how to achieve those goals. One idea suggested during the Monday meeting included splitting its bond proposal into multiple ballot measures.
PRH Board Vice President Patricia Grantham said after the meeting that the board still feels a strong commitment to achieving its Next Era of Excellence goals, especially since the hospital has to respond to the needs of a growing local population.
For example, the hospital sees a need to recruit and retain more physicians. Grantham said the residency program could go a long way to providing that workforce of doctors to the region.
Critical to getting the residency program off the ground, she said, is establishing a new electronic medical system called EPIC. EPIC is used by more than half the hospitals in Washington and Gratham said most people in residency programs likely trained with it.
A news release from Guido stated that such a residency program requires 7,000 square feet of space based on requirements from Washington State University College of Medicine and the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education.
Guido said the hospital recognized it needs to do a better job of communicating to the public how EPIC, the residency program and the need for more space on its campus are all connected.
Guido said while the bond barely failed to reach the required 60 percent approval from voters in the November election, the majority of voters supported it. She said this is a sign that the Next Era of Excellence has generated largely positive feedback from the public.
According to the news release, a possible revised proposal will continue to be discussed and analyzed over the next few months by the Board of Commissioners and hospital administration. The public will be invited to attend Board of Commissioner meetings for educational sessions for continuing input.
