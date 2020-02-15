Pullman Regional Hospital is planning to fund space for a Washington State University family medicine residency program with $2.7 million raised by the PRH Foundation.
The Pullman Regional Hospital Board of Commissioners agreed this week to move forward with creating the space in the building that currently houses the hospital’s administrative offices.
A $29 million bond to fund the residency space, among other upgrades, failed in the November election.
PRH will decide in the coming months what to do moving forward in response to that bond failure. The hospital still wants to establish a new electronic medical records system and add more space to its campus.
As for the residency program, the hospital must move quickly.
According to a PRH news release, the WSU College of Medicine is planning to submit an application to the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education this fall with the goal to receive approval by the beginning of 2021. If approved, the first class of physician residents would begin in 2022.
PRH spokeswoman Megan Guido said the upcoming deadline is the reason why the hospital is choosing to pay for the remodel through private donations to the PRH Foundation rather than making it part of another election proposal.
“If this approach proves fruitful, we will continue with this funding option,” she wrote in an email to the Daily News.
The plan is to remodel more than 5,000 square feet with new exam rooms and meeting spaces for the residents. The administrative offices will be moved to another section of the hospital.
The hope behind establishing a residency program at PRH is that the physicians who train in Pullman will be more likely to practice there.
“Family medicine physicians are in short supply throughout the country,” Guido wrote. “The residents will also be able to provide care to patients to some extent, increasing access to care locally.”
