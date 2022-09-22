PRH, WSU to open Family Medicine Residency Center

Stephen Hall

Pullman Regional Hospital and Washington State University will hold a ceremony to celebrate its combined efforts in developing the Family Medicine Residency program.

The hospital and WSU invite community members to attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony and tours of the facility at 4 p.m. today on the ground floor of the institution at 835 SE Bishop Blvd., in Pullman. The event will be the hospital’s first open house since the start of COVID-19 pandemic, according to a PRH news release.

This program has been in the works for more than a year, gaining accreditation in May 2021, according to past Daily News reporting. The center will provide physician residents a clinical space to learn and practice patient care, according to the release. Physician residents are medical professionals who graduated from medical school and are continuing their education to complete training and choose a specialty, the release stated.

