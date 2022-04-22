Volatile construction prices continue to add uncertainty to the mixed-use property planned for the corner of Moscow’s Sixth and Jackson streets.
Rusty Olps on Thursday updated the Moscow Urban Renewal Agency about his progress with the three-story building that will contain commercial space and residential units. That land will also provide an extension to the Hello Walk, a pedestrian path that will connect the lot to the University of Idaho campus.
Construction was initially set to begin this spring, but Olps has been delayed by fluctuating construction costs that he said “changes on a dime.”
“I thought construction would settle out and it hasn’t,” he said. “It’s gotten worse.”
Prices are changing so rapidly that Olps said contractors have told him their prices are only good for seven days. Now Olps said he is stuck between high construction costs and unadjusted rents.
“The rents don’t make sense,” he said. “If I just build my building and rent it out, I’m bankrupt.”
That is why he is soliciting tenants who can help offset those expenses.
“What makes it work is finding the right tenants who are willing to pay for that cost of construction,” he said.
He said the property’s anchor tenant will likely be a service-based business and not a retailer. Olps has heard from interested businesses, as well as people willing to buy condominiums or rent units there.
He said they would prefer to move in a year from now instead of two years from now. Olps also stated he does not want to take two years to complete the project.
Olps will return to the Moscow Urban Renewal Agency in May with an updated timeline for construction.
Progress has been made in other areas related to that property, Olps said. He purchased the adjacent University Pointe building Sixth Street, which houses numerous businesses like Domino’s and H&R block.
Olps said he plans to incorporate that building’s parking lot, which he said has approximately 60 parking spaces, into the Sixth and Jackson property. He said he could also design a temporary Hello Walk extension that crosses the land behind University Pointe and reaches Sixth and Jackson.
Olps also spoke about the construction activity happening at the nearby grain silos. Based on conversations with property owner Andrew Crapuchettes, Olps said there are plans for a food truck court on that property as well as an unspecified beverage provider in one of the silos.
