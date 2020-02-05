The University of Idaho’s Prichard Art Gallery begin its Biennial Benefit Auction with a social hour at 7 p.m. Saturday at the gallery, 414 S. Main St., Moscow.
Hors d’oeuvres and desserts will be provided by Nectar, and a live auction will begin at 7:45 p.m.
The auction will feature work from artists that previously appeared at the gallery. Proceeds will support future gallery projects.
Tickets are $25 per person, available at the gallery’s gift store. Admission includes a glass of champagne or sparkling water.
A preview of the auction will take place at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. An online catalog of the work is available at uidaho.edu/prichard-auction.