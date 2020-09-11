The Prichard Art Gallery will feature work from University of Idaho Master of Fine Arts recipients in the exhibit “In-Between Places,” which opens today, because of ongoing COVID-19 concerns, there will not be an opening reception.
The exhibit includes work from recent graduating master’s students Kaleb Bass, Theresa Rushing, Dongming Zhao and Robbie Mann from the College of Art and Architecture’s department of Art and Design. The exhibit will run through Oct. 11. Students’ mediums include sculptural digital video installation, painting and more.
The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. The Prichard is an outreach facility of the College of Art and Architecture and is at 414 S. Main St., on the corner of Fifth and Main streets in downtown Moscow. Admission is free.
Additional information about the exhibit is available at prichardart.org.