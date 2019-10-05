Brett Bennett from Bennett Lumber in Princeton was selected as the small forest manufacturing representative to serve on Idaho Gov. Brad Little’s Shared Stewardship Advisory Committee.
The committee includes members from a broad base throughout the state chosen to advise the implementation of shared stewardship in Idaho, a collaboration effort between the State of Idaho and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service.
The initiative aims to reduce wildfire risk, improve forest health and support jobs through coordinated active land management projects. — Staff Report