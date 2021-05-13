Principal on the roof

West Park Elementary School Principal Brian Smith capped off April by pitching a tent and spending the night on the school’s roof in Moscow to reward students for meeting reading goals for the month. Smith brought his bongos, and a good time was had by all.

