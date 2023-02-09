What motivates a person to participate in an event like the storming of the Capitol in Washington, D.C., and how those involved justify their actions are questions Sam Jackson asked at his talk at the WSU Foley Institute on Wednesday.

Jackson is an assistant professor in the department of emergency management and homeland security at the University of Albany in New York. His research focuses on conspiracy and anti-government extremists.

Jackson spoke about the Oathkeepers group, which is one of many anti-government groups in the United States. Jackson gave some background on the group that was founded in 2009. It formed around the ideas that the American government is becoming tyrannical and those in the group needed to create a resistance.

