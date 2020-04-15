Even in a nation familiar with marginalized communities, indigenous women have become virtually invisible to American media — and that’s a problem, according to University of Idaho professor emerita and Cherokee woman Becky Tallent.
In a lecture delivered online as a part of the UI’s Malcolm Renfrew Interdisciplinary Colloquium, Tallent said native women and their modern and historic struggles often go unnoticed by mainstream media.
“If you look around the media, you’ll notice that there are several groups who are marginalized but indigenous women are more than marginalized, we’re absolutely invisible,” Tallent said.
Tallent pointed out that even in depictions that many Native American people find offensive — like mascots for sports teams, such as the Washington Redskins and the Golden State Warriors — the stereotypical representation of native culture is often personified by a male icon. Even in mockery, it appears popular culture has little room for representation of native women, Tallent asserted.
To drive her point home, Tallent brought up the few images she could find of native women in media today. This included the Land O’ Lakes butter logo featuring a kneeling woman with a feather in her hair wearing a doeskin dress and a picture of Princess Tiger Lily from Disney’s cartoon depiction of Peter Pan.
In the latter, Tiger Lily and the film’s female protagonist are told to gather firewood while the men wear headdresses and smoke from peace pipes. Among the panacea of offensive stereotypes on display in this popular depiction is the free use of the word “squaw” in reference to the women. This term is now broadly recognized as pejorative and misogynist — though it still persists in numerous place names throughout the U.S. today.
Even ignoring the slur, Tallent said, none of these depictions is faithful to the role women truly played in their societies, noting women were leaders, craftspeople and warriors, as well as mothers, wives and daughters. She said while white women gained some traction on civil rights in the 1970s, the rights of native women have “gone backward” since that time.
She said part of this is because of a persistent and incorrect belief that Native Americans no longer exist today and so are no longer a viable segment of American society.
“That’s why they’re not seen in the media, is this invisible status,” Tallent said. “(This) prevents the eurocentric or anglo cultures from seeing some of the remarkable native women in society and how these women are contributing not only to their own cultures but to the whole of American society.”
Tallent said this invisibility has helped lead to increasingly dire conditions among indigenous people but especially women. She said a native woman typically earns 58 cents for every dollar earned by a white man in the same position. She said rates of food insecurity and unemployment are devastatingly high in these communities — and that was before the economic damage done by the coronavirus pandemic.
One of the most brutal realities this perception masks, she said, is an ongoing crisis of missing and murdered indigenous women that grips much of Canada and the U.S.
“We continue to be marginalized because of our invisibility — this perpetuates a vicious cycle of unemployment, underemployment and health issues,” she said. “(This) impacts the women, it impacts their families, it impacts the tribe and ends up impacting the greater society.”
In closing remarks of a book chapter penned by Tallent and two other native women in academics, she and her colleagues argue that to leave native women out of the larger cultural narrative does a disservice not only to indigenous peoples but all of society.
“We are reporting that it is unacceptable to leave women out of culture and conscious — tribal people value women (and) treasure and respect their importance in governance,” the “prayer” at the conclusion of the chapter reads. “In fact, women often run tribal governments. To leave women out of their rightful and needed place in governance is to jeopardize the wellbeing of society as a whole.”
Tallent wrote the chapter in the forthcoming book, “Native American Identity and Worldview” with Elizabeth Parent, a professor emerita of San Francisco University, and Gayle Morse, director of graduate programs and a psychology professor at The Sage Colleges in New York.
Scott Jackson can be reached at (208) 883-4636, or by email to sjackson@dnews.com.