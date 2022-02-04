Professor: Everyone must feel valued

If America really envisions itself as a post-racial country that values diversity, it needs to work harder to make sure everyone feels valued.
This is one of the lessons Washington State University Assistant Professor Amir Gilmore discussed during his presentation to the League of Women Voters of Pullman on Thursday. Gilmore is a professor of Cultural Studies and Social Thought in Education.
“We have all these folks from different parts of the world and it’s a beautiful thing, but does everyone feel value and included?” he asked. “And if we don’t, then we have a problem here. We have a huge problem.”
Gilmore spoke about the importance of understanding diversity, equity and inclusion, which means making space for everybody and embracing differences.
He said sometimes people think there is not enough space for everybody, and that DEI only benefits certain people. Gilmore said that is not true.
“Who really benefits from DEI? Everybody,” he said, adding that it leads to a world where everyone is welcome for who they are.
He said resistance to diversity shows the country may not actually value these ideas.
“And when we don’t value certain things, they cut off our social interactions, our policies and procedures, and just how we live our life,” he said.
Gilmore briefly addressed the topics of Critical Race Theory and banning books, which have become polarizing issues at school districts across the country. He said this is a sign that people are rejecting the notion that America is an open and tolerant place.
“They do not want to be challenged,” he said. “They want to stay comfortable. They want to be entrenched in their views. They do not want to have dialogue.”
He added that anyone who is in favor of banning books or speech “have never been on the side of the good guys.”
Gilmore encouraged community forums like the League of Women Voters, where people can have conversations about diversity and equity. Being an ally, he said, needs to be a lifelong commitment and it requires organization.
“Don’t forget about the power of the individual, but also do not forget about the power of community,” he said, “because community is what makes things really change.”
Despite the problems in the world, Gilmore said he draws hope from the fact that many people, including his students, are working toward that change.
“Don’t forget,” he said, “that there are people in this world that are fighting for these values to change the world.”
