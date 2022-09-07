Professor: High court’s actions could weaken confidence in the rule of law

 Jarod Opperman

Recent decisions by the U.S. Supreme Court suggest the court’s new conservative majority is willing to engage in judicial activism, thereby undermining respect for the rule of law.

That’s the view of Stefanie Lindquist, a professor of law and politics at Arizona State University and executive director of the Center for Constitutional Design at the school’s College of Law.

Lindquist spoke to about 30 people at Washington State University’s Foley Institute on Tuesday. She was the first speaker in the institute’s fall semester guest lecture series.

